Jan 18 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier tells Reuters Breakingviews event:

* Benefits of consolidation and bigger scale in a merger need to outweigh the fact that integration delays the transformation of banks

* When you merge, you spend more time integrating rather than transforming, risk going back versus your competitors

* Reiterates Unicredit's business plan based on organic growth