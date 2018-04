April 10 (Reuters) - Unicredit:

* COMPLETES PLACEMEMT OF SHARES EQUAL TO APPROXIMATELY 4% OF ERG’S ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL

* GROSS PROCEEDS AMOUNT TO ABOUT EUR 111.84 MILLION, FROM SALE OF 6,012,800 ORDINARY SHARES OF ERG, AT A PRICE OF EUR 18.60 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: