March 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s top bank UniCredit says:

* RESTRICTING OPENING HOURS FOR THE LESS THAN 30% OF ITS BRANCHES WHICH ARE BEING KEPT OPEN

* BRANCHES WILL BE OPEN IN THE MORNING ON ALTERNATE DAYS AND ACCESSIBLE ONLY BY APPOINTMENT

* TO PROVIDE PROTECTION TO ALL EMPLOYEES WORKING IN THE OPEN BRANCHES, INCLUDING PLEXIGLASS SEPARATION SCREENS, MASKS, DISINFECTANT GEL AND GLOVES