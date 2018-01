Jan 12 (Reuters) - UNICREDIT:

* APPOINTS ALFREDO MARIA DE FALCO HEAD OF CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING ITALY

* APPOINTS NICOLA D’ANSELMO DEPUTY HEAD OF CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING ITALY

* DE FALCO AND D’ANSELMO WILL TAKE OFFICE FROM 1 MARCH 2018

* VITTORIO OGLIENGO, CURRENT HEAD OF CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING ITALY, WILL BE LEAVING AT FEB-END