June 16 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* SUPPORTS SMES AND MID-CAPS ACROSS NINE CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE COUNTRIES LEVERAGING ON EIF COVID-19 MEASURES UNDER INNOVFIN GUARANTEE

* ENTERED INTO A COVID-19 SUPPORT PACKAGE OFFERED BY EUROPEAN INVESTMENT FUND (EIF) ALLOWING THE BANK TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL LOANS TO CEE SMES AND MID-CAPS GUARANTEED BY EIF AT A RATE OF 80% Source text: bit.ly/3e6xDv5 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)