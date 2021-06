June 29 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* EXECUTED FIRST SECURITISATION OF TAX CREDITS ARISING FROM THE SO-CALLED “ECO-SISMA-SUPERECOSISMA BONUS”

* FIRST SECURITISATION TRANSACTION, WITH PROGRAM OF EUR 500 MILLION TO DATE, WAS CARRIED OUT VIA ASSIGNMENT OF TAX RECEIVABLES ARISING FROM UNICREDIT CLIENTS TO EBS FINANCE SRL

* EBS FINANCE SRL WILL RAISE FUNDS NEEDED TO PAY FOR TAX CREDITS THROUGH LOANS ADVANCED BY UNICREDIT