BRIEF-UniCredit Expands Extraordinary Measures For Seven Italian Regions Affected By Coronavirus

March 2 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* EXPANDS PACKAGE OF EXTRAORDINARY INTERVENTIONS FOR SEVEN ITALIAN REGIONS AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* FIRST MEASURE CANCELS FEES AT NON-UNICREDIT ATMS IN SEVEN REGIONS

* 12-MONTH MORATORIUM ON LEASING FEES FOR BUSINESSES IN 11 MUNICIPALITIES INVOLVED AND, AFTER ASSESSING THE ACTUAL DAMAGE SUFFERED, 6-MONTH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENT OF LEASING FEES IN ALL 7 REGIONS AFFECTED

* TO STRENGTHEN REMOTE CONSULTING SERVICES IN SEVEN REGIONS