BRIEF-UniCredit In Adverse Scenario 2023 Fully Loaded CET1r At 9.22%

July 30 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* 2021 EBA EU-WIDE STRESS TEST RESULTS

* UNICREDIT’S RESULTS, BASELINE SCENARIO: 2023 FULLY LOADED CET1R AT 15.66% CORRESPONDING TO 52BPS HIGHER THAN FULLY LOADED CET1R AS OF DECEMBER 2020

* UNICREDIT’S RESULTS, ADVERSE SCENARIO: 2023 FULLY LOADED CET1R AT 9.22% CORRESPONDING TO 592BPS LOWER THAN FULLY LOADED CET1R AS OF DECEMBER 2020

* UNICREDIT’S RESULTS, BASELINE SCENARIO: 2023 TRANSITIONAL CET1R AT 15.80% CORRESPONDING TO 16BPS LOWER THAN TRANSITIONAL CET1R AS OF DECEMBER 2020

* UNICREDIT'S RESULTS, BASELINE SCENARIO: 2023 TRANSITIONAL CET1R AT 15.80% CORRESPONDING TO 16BPS LOWER THAN TRANSITIONAL CET1R AS OF DECEMBER 2020

* UNICREDIT'S RESULTS, ADVERSE SCENARIO: 2023 TRANSITIONAL CET1R AT 9.59%, CORRESPONDING TO 637BPS LOWER THAN TRANSITIONAL CET1R AS OF DEC 2020