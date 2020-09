Sept 16 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* ISSUES CALLABLE SENIOR NON-PREFERRED BENCHMARK BOND FOR USD 1 BILLION

* BOND PAYS USD FIXED RATE COUPONS OF 2.569% PER CENT PER ANNUM FOR INITIAL 5 YEARS ON A SEMI-ANNUAL BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)