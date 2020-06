BRIEF-Unicredit Issues Callable Senior Preferred Benchmark Bond

June 9 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES CALLABLE SENIOR PREFERRED BENCHMARK BOND

* BOND HAS 6 YEAR MATURITY AND A CALL AFTER 5 YEARS FOR AN AMOUNT OF EUR 1.25 BILLION

* BOND PAYS A FIXED COUPON OF 1.25% DURING FIRST 5 YEARS, AND HAS AN ISSUE PRICE OF 99.563%, EQUIVALENT TO A SPREAD OF 160 BPS OVER THE 5 YEAR SWAP RATE

* EUR 1.25 BILLION SENIOR PREFERRED 6NC5 FIXED TO FLOATING RATE UNDERWRITTEN BY CA 150 INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH AN ORDER-BOOK OF MORE THAN EUR 2.5 BILLION