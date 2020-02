Feb 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* UNICREDIT ISSUES EUR 1.25 BILLION ADDITIONAL TIER 1 PERPNC 6/2027 NOTES

* UNICREDIT- GUIDANCE INITIALLY SET AT 4.625% AREA WAS REVIEWED TO 4.125% AREA; COUPON FIXED AT 3.875%, AMONGST LOWEST AT1 COUPON EVER PAID IN EUR

* UNICREDIT- ADDITIONAL TIER 1 NOTES ARE COMPLETING CO'S AT1 ISSUANCE NEEDS FOR YEAR, WILL CONTRIBUTE TO IMPROVE TIER 1 RATIO