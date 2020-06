June 24 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* ISSUES FIXED RATE TIER 2 SUBORDINATED 15NC10 NOTES FOR USD 1.5 BILLION

* SECURITIES HAVE A 15 YEAR TENOR WITH A ONE-TIME CALL OPTION AFTER 10 YEARS AT PAR

* NOTES PAY USD FIXED RATE COUPONS OF 5.459 PER CENT PER ANNUM FOR THE INITIAL 10 YEARS

* FINAL SPREAD AT T +475BPS, EQUIVALENT TO EURO 10 YEAR MID SWAP RATE +415BPS