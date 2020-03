BRIEF-Unicredit Says ECB Allows Application Of Equity Method For Prudential Consolidation Of Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi A.Ş.

March 11 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK NOTIFIED UNICREDIT OF ITS DECISION TO ALLOW THE APPLICATION OF THE EQUITY METHOD FOR THE PRUDENTIAL CONSOLIDATION OF YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.Ş.

* TOTAL IMPACT ON CONSOLIDATED CET1 RATIO OF UNICREDIT OF THE DISPOSALS OF THE STAKES IN YKB CLOSED IN 1Q2020 AND OF APPLICATION OF EQUITY METHOD FOR PRUDENTIAL CONSOLIDATION OF COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO BE EQUAL APPROX. +0.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN THE QUARTER