June 24 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK AND UNICREDIT BANK SRBIJA SIGN FIRST €15 MILLION TRANCHE OF €30 MILLION IMPACT FINANCE LOAN

* LOAN TO HELP SERBIAN SMALL, MEDIUM AND MID-CAP COMPANIES Source text: bit.ly/3hYALLC Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)