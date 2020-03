March 24 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* IN ITALY, LESS THAN 30 PER CENT OF UNICREDIT BRANCHES WILL REMAIN OPEN PROVIDING REGIONAL COVERAGE

* ALL UNICREDIT CLIENT SERVICES ARE AVAILABLE REMOTELY EITHER BY PHONE OR BY DIGITAL MEANS

* CONTINUES TO INCREASE REMOTE WORKING FOR ALL STAFF, AND IF NOT GRANTING EMPLOYEES PAID LEAVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)