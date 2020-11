Nov 11 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* SELLS TO ILLIMITY ITALIAN SMALL MEDIUM ENTERPRISE SECURED AND UNSECURED UNLIKELY TO PAY PORTFOLIO

* PORTFOLIO CONSISTS ENTIRELY OF ITALIAN EXPOSURES WITH TOTAL GROSS CLAIM VALUE OF APPROX € 153 MILLION