Oct 21 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* SELLS TO ILLIMITY ITALIAN SMALL MEDIUM ENTERPRISE SECURED NON-PERFORMING LOANS PORTFOLIO

* PORTFOLIO CONSISTS ENTIRELY OF ITALIAN EXPOSURES WITH TOTAL GROSS CLAIM VALUE OF APPROX € 692 MILLION

* IMPACT IS ALREADY ACCOUNTED IN THE THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Source text: bit.ly/31rCX7M Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)