April 15 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF BOARD NOMINEES INCLUDING CEO-DESIGNATE ORCEL, CHAIRMAN-DESIGNATE PADOAN

* SHAREHOLDERS BACK OUTGOING BOARD’S SLATE INCLUDING ORCEL, PADOAN WITH 76.31% OF VOTES

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CHANGES TO BANK'S EARLY TERMINATION POLICY