May 28 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* STRENGTHENS ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH MENIGA, A GLOBAL LEADER IN DIGITAL BANKING SOLUTIONS

* PARTICIPATES IN NEW FUNDING ROUND FOR THE FINTECH

* FUNDING OF EUR 8.5 MILLION WILL BE USED FOR CONTINUED INVESTMENT IN MENIGA’S RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES AND FOR STRENGTHENING SALES & SERVICE TEAMS TO MEET GROWING DEMAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)