BRIEF-Unicredit To Book Around EUR 0.9 Bln Of Additional Writedowns In Q1

April 22 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* TO BOOK AROUND 0.9 BILLION EUROS OF ADDITIONAL WRITEDOWNS IN Q1

* SEES A FY20 GDP DECLINE OF 13 PER CENT FOLLOWED BY A 10 PER CENT RECOVERY IN FY21

* COST OF RISK (COR) FOR 1Q20 IS ESTIMATED TO BE AROUND 110BPS

* FOR FULL FY20, WHILST DIFFICULT TO FORECAST DUE TO THE CURRENT UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION, COR IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 100-120BPS

* FOR FY21, THE GROUP CURRENTLY ESTIMATES A COR OF 70-90BPS

* FY20 CET1 MDA BUFFER CONFIRMED WELL ABOVE 200-250BPS TARGET RANGE

* CEO, JEAN PIERRE MUSTIER, IN ADDITION TO ENTIRELY RENOUNCING ITS VARIABLE LTIP REMUNERATION FOR 2020, EQUAL TO A MAXIMUM OF EUR 2.4 MILLION, HAS PROPOSED TO REDUCE ITS REMUNERATION FOR 2020 BY AROUND 25%, EQUIVALENT TO EUR 300,000

* ADDITIONAL WRITEDOWNS REFLECT UPDATED MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT COVID-19 IMPACT UNDER IFRS9 ACCOUNTING RULE