March 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* A LIMITED NUMBER OF BRANCHES WILL REMAIN OPEN IN ALL REGIONS

* ALL ADVISORY SERVICES IN ITALY WILL BE CARRIED OUT REMOTELY

* CONTINUES TO INCREASE REMOTE WORKING POSSIBILITIES

* IS AT THE SAME TIME GRANTING EMPLOYEES PAID LEAVE OF ABSENCE WHERE NECESSARY

* CENTRAL OFFICES WILL REMAIN OPEN WITH REDUCED TEAM SIZES FOR BUSINESS CRITICAL FUNCTIONS ONLY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)