BRIEF-Unicredit To Sell EUR 840 Mln NPLs To Banca Ifis, Guber Banca And Barclays Bank

July 22 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* AGREEMENT WITH IFIS NPL (BANCA IFIS GROUP) AND GAIA SPV (GAIA), A SECURITISATION VEHICLE WITH NOTEHOLDERS GUBER BANCA S.P.A. (“GUBER”) AND BARCLAYS BANK PLC (BARCLAYS), MANAGED BY GUBER

* PORTFOLIO CONSISTS ENTIRELY OF ITALIAN EXPOSURES WITH TOTAL CLAIM VALUE (“CLAIM VALUE”) OF APPROXIMATELY € 840 MILLION

* IFIS NPL BOUGHT PORTION OF PORTFOLIO WITH CLAIM VALUE OF ABOUT € 486 MILLION AND GAIA BOUGHT ABOUT € 354 MILLION