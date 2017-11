Nov 30 (Reuters) - UniCredit says:

* SIGNED BINDING AGREEMENT WITH DOROTHEUM FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS ITALIAN PAWNCREDIT BUSINESS

* DOROTHEUM TO PAY 141 MILLION EUROS AT CLOSING, DEAL ALSO INCLUDES POTENTIAL EARN-OUT IN FAVOUR OF UNICREDIT OF UP TO 10 MILLION EUROS TO BE PAID AFTER THREE YEARS

* DEAL TO GENERATE POSITIVE IMPACT FOR BANK OF AROUND 100 MILLION EUROS IN 2018 AND ALMOST 4 BPS ON CONSOLIDATED CET 1 RATIO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)