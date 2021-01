Jan 27 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* DESIGNATES ANDREA ORCEL CEO

* DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS

* LIST FOR BOD RENEWAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT UPCOMING AGM ON APRIL 15

* CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE PIER CARLO PADOAN SAYS ORCEL HAS “VAST BREADTH OF EXPERIENCE AND EXCEPTIONAL STRATEGIC JUDGEMENT” WHICH WILL BE ESSENTIAL IN LEADING UNICREDIT INTO FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)