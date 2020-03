March 30 (Reuters) - Unidata SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 13.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TAKES ALL NECESSARY ACTIONS TO ENSURE BUSINESS CONTINUITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)