May 27 (Reuters) - UniDevice AG:

* IN APRIL A NET PROFIT OF EUR 300 THOUSAND WAS ACHIEVED, AN INCREASE COMPARED TO AVERAGE MONTHLY NET PROFIT OF EUR 246 THOUSAND IN Q1

* PROFIT IN Q1 WAS ALREADY 26% ABOVE SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR