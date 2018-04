April 16 (Reuters) - UNIDEVICE AG:

* Q1 REVENUE GROWTH OF 34.6% OVER SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 71.24 MILLION IN Q1 2018 VERSUS EUR 52.93 MILLION IN Q1 2017)

* NET PROFIT FOR Q1 AMOUNTED TO EUR 223 THOUSAND AND 0.31% OF SALES

* WE EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO FURTHER INCREASE QUARTERLY RESULTS IN REMAINING QUARTERS OF 2018

* OUTLOOK 2018: PLANS TO GET AS CLOSE AS POSSIBLE TO EUR 300 MILLION SALES MARK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)