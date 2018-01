Jan 10 (Reuters) - UNIEURO SPA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 1.33 BILLION, UP 10.9% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED EBITDA OF € 39.7 MILLION, +4.1% COMPARED TO € 38.1 MILLION

* SAYS IN LIGHT OF THE POSITIVE TREND OF UNIEURO REVENUES IN DECEMBER COMPANY IS CONFIDENT IT WILL REACH ANNUAL TARGETS SET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)