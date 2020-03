March 30 (Reuters) - Unieuro SpA:

* APPLIES FOR WAGES GUARANTEE FUND UNDER COVID-19 DECREE

* MANAGERS REDUCE THEIR OWN SALARIES, CHIEF MANAGEMENT BY 20% AND REMAINING MANAGERS BY 10%

* SELECTIVE REOPENING OF DIRECT STORES - ON WEEKDAYS AND WITH SHORTER OPENING HOURS - TO MEET COMPELLING NEEDS OF CUSTOMERS