May 6 (Reuters) - Unieuro SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 29.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NOT POSSIBLE TO EVALUATE COVID-19 FUTURE IMPACTS ON PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF CO

* LIMITED OPERATION OF PHYSICAL STORES AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE EFFECT ON NETWORK TRAFFIC AND REVENUES, WITH SPECIAL REFERENCE TO FY FIRST MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)