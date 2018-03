March 26 (Reuters) - Unieuro Spa:

* FY PRELIM. CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 1.87 BILLION, UP 12.8% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EBITDA UP COMPARED TO EUR 65.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYMENT SIMILAR TO AMOUNT DISTRIBUTED IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)