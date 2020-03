March 18 (Reuters) - Unieuro SpA:

* IMMEDIATELY IDENTIFIED AND ADOPTED MEASURES TO CONTAIN IMPACT OF COVID-19 EMERGENCY ON REVENUES AND MARGINS

* FY PRELIMINARY REVENUE EUR 2.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.10 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRELIM EVOLUTION OF LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES POSITIVE AT 6.5%

* IT IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO FULLY ASSESS FUTURE IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON CO'S PERFORMANCE AND ITS FINANCIAL AND BALANCE SHEET POSITION