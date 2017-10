BRIEF-Unieuro signs contract for acquisition of 19 Cerioni stores

Oct 5 (Reuters) - UNIEURO SPA:

* SIGNS CONTRACT FOR ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS BRANCH OF GRUPPO CERIONI

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION, WHICH TOOK PLACE WITHOUT ASSUMPTION OF BANK DEBT AND/OR DEBT WITH SUPPLIERS, AMOUNTED TO € 8 MILLION

* EUR 1.6 MILLION TO BE PAID AT THE CLOSING AND EUR 6.4 MILLION IN SEMI-ANNUAL INSTALMENTS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

* ACQUIRED BUSINESS BRANCH CONSISTS OF 19 DIRECTLY OPERATED STORES, CURRENTLY OPERATING UNDER THE EURONICS BANNER

* THE STORES TO BE ACQUIRED IN SEVERAL STAGES AND WILL BE REOPENED BETWEEN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER