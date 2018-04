BRIEF-Unifi Enters Into Agreement To Acquire The Dyed Yarn Business And Assets Of National Spinning

April 12 (Reuters) - Unifi Inc:

* UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC.

* KEY NATIONAL SPINNING SALES, TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONS PERSONNEL WILL JOIN UNIFI AS EMPLOYEES

* UNIT UNIFI MANUFACTURING TO ACQUIRE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO INC

* INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C.

* ONCE COMPLETED, UNIFI EXPECTS ITS REIDSVILLE DYE HOUSE TO OPERATE ON A SEVEN-DAY SCHEDULE