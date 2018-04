BRIEF-Unifi Expects Q3 Sales $166 Million

April 16 (Reuters) - Unifi Inc:

* UNIFI PROVIDES PRELIMINARY THIRD QUARTER BUSINESS UPDATE

* UNIFI INC EXPECTS Q3 SALES $166 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $172.8 MILLION

* UNIFI INC - SEES Q3 NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $166 MILLION

* UNIFI - FOR FISCAL 2018, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS NET SALES PERFORMANCE WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE

* UNIFI INC - SHORT TERM PROFITABILITY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY “DIFFICULT MARKET DYNAMICS”

* UNIFI INC - SEES Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN LOSS OF $0.02 AND EARNINGS OF $0.02

* UNIFI - Q3 PROFITABILITY CONSIDERABLY LOWER THAN FORECASTED DUE TO CHALLENGING GLOBAL COST ENVIRONMENT, SOFTER DOMESTIC DEMAND