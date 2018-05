May 14 (Reuters) - Unifi Inc:

* VALUEACT SPRING MASTER FUND - ACQUIRED UNIFI SECURITIES BASED ON BELIEF THAT THEY WERE “UNDERVALUED”, REPRESENTED “ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”

* VALUEACT SPRING MASTER FUND SAYS ANTICIPATE HAVING FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH UNIFI’S DIRECTORS IN CONNECTION WITH ITS INVESTMENT

* VALUEACT SPRING MASTER FUND REPORTS 5.0% STAKE IN UNIFI AS OF MAY 11 - SEC FILING

* VALUEACT SPRING MASTER FUND SAYS TALKS WITH UNIFI COVER RANGE OF ISSUES, INCLUDING WHETHER IT MAKES SENSE FOR VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD Source text: (bit.ly/2ICOj0K) Further company coverage: