BRIEF-Unifi Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.01

April 25 (Reuters) - Unifi Inc:

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q3 SALES $165.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $168.9 MILLION

* QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED $5.0 MILLION, OR 3.1%, TO $165.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $160.9 MILLION FOR Q3 OF FISCAL 2017

* SAYS EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE WELL BELOW FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES VOLUME GROWTH DRIVING REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR YEAR

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL $28 MILLION, WHICH IS $2 MILLION BELOW PRIOR OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40, REVENUE VIEW $168.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: