Dec 21 (Reuters) - Unified Messaging Systems Asa:

* UMS SEES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN FINLAND

* ‍ONE OF FINLAND‘S LARGER WATER COMPANIES IS A NEW CUSTOMER FOR UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS​

‍TURUN VESIHUOLTO OY IS A NEW CUSTOMER FOR UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS​