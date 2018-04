April 27 (Reuters) - UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS ASA :

* RESOLUTION TO DELIST UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS ASA FROM OSLO AXESS

* OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS SHARES OF UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS ASA WILL BE DELISTED FROM OSLO AXESS FROM 2 MAY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)