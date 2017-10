Sept 21 (Reuters) - Unifirst Corp

* Unifirst Corp - expects to recognize an impairment of capitalized costs as part of its ongoing CRM systems project

* Unifirst-Co expects non-cash charge related to impairment will be between $50 million and $60 million and recognized in its results for Q4 ended Aug. 26, 2017

* Unifirst Corp - after tax impact of the charge is expected to be between $31 million and $37 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: