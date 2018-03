March 28 (Reuters) - Unifirst Corp:

* UNIFIRST CORP - ‍ON MARCH 27, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A STOCK REPURCHASE AGREEMENT​

* UNIFIRST CORP - CO REPURCHASED 1.1 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK OF CO, 73,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF CO AT PRICE PER SHARE EQUAL TO $124.00​ Source text: [bit.ly/2E1MSlY] Further company coverage: