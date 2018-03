BRIEF-UniFirst Q2 Earnings Per Share $2.85

March 28 (Reuters) - UniFirst Corp:

* UNIFIRST ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, $146.0 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BILLION TO $1.67 BILLION

* Q2 REVENUE $419.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $405.6 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.45 TO $7.65

* Q2 NET INCOME POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RESULTING IN BENEFIT TO CO’S PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES OF $30.1 MILLION

* REPURCHASED 1.105 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK, 0.073 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR COMBINED $146.0 MILLION AT $124.00/SHARE

* WILL BE RAISING ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.1125 PER SHARE FOR COMMON STOCK AND TO $0.09 PER SHARE FOR CLASS B COMMON STOCK

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.56, REVENUE VIEW $1.65 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TAX REFORM & $146.0 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: