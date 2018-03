BRIEF-Unifor Reaches Tentative Agreement With New Flyer

March 29 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc:

* UNIFOR REACHES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH NEW FLYER

* UNIFOR - WHEN RATIFIED, COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT WILL COVER PERIOD FROM APRIL 1, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2022

* UNIFOR - UNIFOR LOCAL 3003 REPRESENTS 750 NEW FLYER WORKERS IN PRODUCTION, SKILLED TRADES, AND INSPECTION

* UNIFOR - UNIFOR LOCAL 3003 MEMBERS WILL VOTE ON RATIFYING TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON APRIL 8

* UNIFOR- LOCAL 3003 SUCCEEDED IN GETTING ANNUAL WAGE INCREASES,MAINTAINED DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION PLAN,INCREASED EMPLOYER-PAID COVERAGE ON SOME BENEFITS