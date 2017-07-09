FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unifor says members of Local 1075 in Thunder Bay ratified new three-year agreement with Bombardier
#Market News
July 9, 2017 / 5:58 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Unifor says members of Local 1075 in Thunder Bay ratified new three-year agreement with Bombardier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Unifor-

* Collective agreement with bombardier ratified

* Local 1075 in thunder bay have ratified a new three-year collective agreement with Bombardier

* New collective agreement includes a seven-day work week for key work stations at plant and new classifications for Bombardier academy trainers

* New agreement includes general wage increase of 10 cents per hour year for production workers and 30 cents per hour for skilled trades

* New agreement includes pension increases each year and a fold in cost of living allowance Source text for Eikon:

