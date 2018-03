March 28 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc:

* UNILEVER PLC - SUCCESSFUL BUY-OUT AND DELISTING OF UNILEVER N.V. PREFERENCE SHARES

* UNILEVER PLC - COURT ORDERS TRANSFER OF REMAINING OUTSTANDING 6% AND 7% PREFERENCE SHARES

* UNILEVER PLC - 6% AND 7% PREFERENCE SHARES WILL BE DELISTED ON 5 APRIL 2018

* UNILEVER PLC - LAST TRADING DAY OF 6% AND 7% PREFERENCE SHARES WILL BE 4 APRIL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: