BRIEF-Unilever CEO confident on targets despite unprecedented change

May 2 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC:

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS BY 2020 IT IS EXPECTED THAT HALF OF ALL ONLINE SOURCES TO BE DONE BY VOICE

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS BREYERS DELIGHTS ICE CREAM ALREADY IN 9 EUROPEAN MARKETS, OFF TO GREAT START

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF SPREADS IN MIDDLE OF THIS YEAR

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS EXPECTS TRADING CONDITIONS TO REMAIN VOLATILE, AND PACE OF CHANGE AND MARKET DISRUPTION, IF ANYTHING, TO INCREASE FURTHER

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS CONFIDENT COMPANY WILL MEET 2020 TARGETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)