BRIEF-Unilever CFO comments on outlook, pricing

April 19 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC:

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PERCENT

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS WEAK PRICING WAS EXPECTED, AND DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA AND UK

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS BLUEAIR HAS SEEN SLOWDOWN IN CHINA AFTER GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AROUND AIR POLLUTION

* UNILEVER EXEC SAYS AT CURRENT SPOT RATES CURRENCY WOULD HAVE A NEGATIVE 6-7 PERCENT IMPACT ON ANNUAL TURNOVER, SLIGHTLY MORE ON EPS

* UNILEVER EXEC SAYS PRICING IN BRAZIL SHOULD PICK UP THIS YEAR

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PERCENT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS 2018 CONSENSUS LOOKS STRETCHING BUT ACHIEVABLE

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS A LITTLE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON Q2, DUE TO CONTINUED IMPACT FROM SPREADS AND GST IN INDIA, AND SLOWER START TO ICE CREAM SEASON

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS GROSS MARGIN SHOULD EXPAND THIS YEAR

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS US FREIGHT COSTS EXPECTED TO GO UP AT A HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT TO HIGH TEENS RATE IN THE MARKET

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS HAS SEVERAL LEVERS IN PLACE TO MITIGATE HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS, SUCH AS SAVINGS PROGRAMS