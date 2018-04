BRIEF-Unilever CFO confident shareholders support Dutch HQ move

April 19 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC:

* INTERVIEW - UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR

* INTERVIEW - UNILEVER CFO SAYS PRICING DIFFICULTIES FOCUSED AROUND BRAZIL, INDONESIA, INDIA AND UK

* INTERVIEW - UNILEVER CFO SAYS CONFIDENT OF SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT OF DECISION TO MOVE HQ TO ROTTERDAM

* INTERVIEW - UNILEVER CFO SAYS NEW SHARE BUYBACK A RESULT OF SPREADS DIVESTITURE

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS PREMIUM LISTING ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE TO BE UNCHANGED, SMALL PROPORTION OF UK INVESTORS MAY BE AFFECTED

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS “HAS ENGAGED WIDELY WITH ALL INVESTORS” AND EVEN THOUGH 1 OR 2 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED, MOST SUPPORT DECISION

* UNILEVER CFO SAYS “WOULD BE DELIGHTED” TO BE INCLUDED IN ALL INDECES, BUT NOT THE COMPANY’S DECISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)