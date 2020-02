BRIEF-Unilever CFO says still too soon to know impact of Coronavirus on business

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc:

* EXEC AT CAGNY CONFERENCE- WE HAVE BUILT UP A 600 MILLION NEW PRESTIGE BUSINESS IN BEAUTY CATEGORY AS OF 2019

* CFO AT CAGNY CONFERENCE- “WE ARE BEING BOLDER AND MORE CHOICEFUL ON WHICH INNOVATIONS WE BACK AND WHICH INNOVATIONS WE STOP”

* CFO- HAVE SEEN SHARE LOSSES IN SKIN CLEANSING BUSINESS IN INDIA; MAKING PRICING AND MARKETING CHANGES TO REINVIGORATE GROWTH

* CFO- IN LEAD COUNTRIES OF BRAZIL AND AUSTRALIA, REXONA CLINICAL RANGE HAS HIT 3% MARKET SHARE IN DEODORANT CATEGORY

* CFO- CONSUMERS CHALLENGED IN BRAZIL, BUT WE SAW STABILITY IN 2019 AND EXPECT THAT TO CONTINUE

* CFO- STILL TOO SOON TO KNOW TOTAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON OUR BUSINESS

* CFO- FOODSERVICE BUSINESS OF 600 MILLION EUROS IN CHINA IS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED

* CFO- DESPITE HYPERINFLATION, IN ARGENTINA VOLUMES REMAIN AHEAD OF MARKET DECLINES AND ALSO SAW SOME VOLUME GROWTH

* CFO- WE ARE PIVOTING OUR PORTFOLIO TO HIGHER GROWTH SEGMENTS IN BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE SUCH AS PRESTIGE BEAUTY

* CFO- PRESTIGE BEAUTY GROWING AT 10% PER ANNUM AND IS ON TRACK FOR ITS 1 BILLION EURO IN SALES AMBITION

* CFO- PEPSICO LIPTON JV IS WITHIN SCOPE OF TEA BUSINESS REVIEW