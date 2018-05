BRIEF-Unilever Chairman on corp structure, remuneration policy

May 2 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC:

* UNILEVER CHAIRMAN SAYS HE’S CONVINCED MOVE TO SINGLE STRUCTURE IS NECESSARY IF UNILEVER IS TO HAVE THE STRATEGIC FLEXIBILITY TO COMPETE IN MARKETS OF THE FUTURE

* UNILEVER CHAIRMAN SAYS NO CHANGE IN DIVIDEND POLICY AFTER CHANGE

* UNILEVER CHAIRMAN SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO REPORT EARNINGS IN EUROS

* UNILEVER CHAIRMAN SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE SAME RELATIVE PROPORTIONS AS CURRENTLY

* UNILEVER CHAIRMAN SAYS WHEN COMPANY IS DUTCH, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE ANNUAL ADVISORY VOTE ON IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW REMUNERATION POLICY, AND BINDING VOTE EVERY THREE YEARS

* UNILEVER CHAIRMAN SAYS NEW REMUNERATION POLICY IS MORE DEMANDING, REQUIRES EXECS TO INVEST MORE OF OWN MONEY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)